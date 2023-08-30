Russell Wilson’s Broncos sign Phillip Dorsett after injuries to Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick

Russell Wilson's first season as the Denver Broncos quarterback didn't go according to the plan, as he struggled massively. After the franchise fired Nathaniel Hackett, it brought in Sean Payton to fix the team.

The Broncos fans were excited for the new season, but unfortunately, injuries have ruined their joy. Wide receiver Tim Patrick will miss his second successive season due to an Achilles injury, while Jerry Jeudy is also dealing with a hamstring injury.

As a result, the Denver Broncos have signed veteran receiver Phillip Dorsett, who was recently released by the Las Vegas Raiders. It is a good signing by the Broncos who desperately need some receivers to fill in for their injured players.

Phillip Dorsett stats: How did Russell Wilson's new teammate fare in 2023?

Phillip Dorsett: Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Free Agent Signings

Last season, Phillip Dorsett played 15 games for the Las Vegas Raiders. In those 15 games, he had 20 receptions for 257 yards and scored one touchdown.

Overall in his career, Dorsett has played seven seasons. In those seven seasons, he has recorded 151 receptions for 2,001 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. He will not be a top target for Russell Wilson but can provide a good contribution to their team.

Denver Broncos WR depth chart

Jerry Jeudy: New York Jets v Denver Broncos

As of now, Courtland Sutton will be the WR1 for the Broncos until Jerry Jeudy is back healthy. Behind both of them will be Marvin Mims Jr., Phillip Dorsett and Brandon Johnson.

The Broncos could sign more receivers before the start of the season, as it is an area of need that will help Russell Wilson. Their defense is one of the best in the league, and if Sean Payton gets their offense on the right track, they will be a tough team to beat in the upcoming season.

The Broncos begin their season against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it will be interesting to see which team will come out on top.

