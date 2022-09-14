"Everyone made this about Russ, we made it about the Seattle Seahawks" - Russell Wilson's former teammate takes a dig at Broncos QB following win against Denver

On a night that was supposed to be about Russell Wilson and his debut in Denver, the Seattle Seahawks played spoilsport and defeated the Denver Broncos 17-16.

Wilson made his debut in blue and orange for the Broncos as he faced his former team, the Seahawks, for his first game in the new jersey.

Seattle stole the shine away from the 6.5 point favorites by winning at home and being the only NFC West team to win this weekend.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate NFC West standings:



Seahawks: 1-0

Rams: 0-1

49ers: 0-1

Cardinals 0-1



Like we all expected. NFC West standings:Seahawks: 1-0Rams: 0-149ers: 0-1Cardinals 0-1Like we all expected.

Newly-acquired Seahawks defensive lineman Shelby Harris had a passionate interview with NFL Network's James Palmer following the Hawks' victory over the Broncos.

Harris said:

"That's what happens when you trade one of your D-linemen to the other team. We sit here and make plays, all of us. That's what happens when you get two goal-line stops, right there, a win. Can't draw it up any better than that, man."

Harris added that everyone was focussed on Wilson, but he had his eyes set on the Seattle Seahawks.

"We come out here, everyone doubted us, everyone made this about Russ. We made about the Seattle Seahawks. We came out here, played good ball for four quarters, come out with the W. Nobody expected us to win except for us. It’s always going to be us."

Seattle Times Sports @SeaTimesSports Shelby Harris with the postgame “let’s ride” 🤠 Shelby Harris with the postgame “let’s ride” 🤠😅 https://t.co/3j8YsAp4ov

Harris ended the interview by trolling Russell Wilson through the use of his slogan, "Let's ride," as he walked away.

Shelby Harris was one of three players traded to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

Harris was very passionate and vocal about the victory because he was part of the Russell Wilson trade.

On March 16, 2022, Seattle traded Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos. In return, they got two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant.

Everyone involved with the Seahawks organization wanted Seattle to win, but nobody more than Shelby Harris. Harris spent the years 2017-2021 with the Broncos before being traded to Seattle.

Last season, he signed a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver, and thought he'd play out his contract with the team.

On Monday night, like Wilson, Harris faced his former team in his debut for the new side. Except that, in his case, he was on the winning side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat