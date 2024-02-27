Russell Wilson’s predecessor claims Seahawks and Broncos QB made $300,000,000 “by changing nothing”

Russell Wilson's time with the Denver Broncos may be coming to an end soon. As the quarterback led the team to an 8-9 record, many believe that this season marks the conclusion of his era with the team.

However, Wilson is now facing a fresh wave of criticism. Tim Hasselbeck, who was the quarterback before Wilson and also received coaching from Pete Carroll, spoke about the current climate surrounding Wilson.

He claimed the quarterback changed nothing for Denver except making their pockets $300 million lighter. Here's how he put it on Tuesday's episode of "Get Up":

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He didn't play as poorly last year as I think people are maybe portraying him to have played. I think here's where the rub is," Tim Hasselbeck said on Tuesday's episode of Get Up.

"He's made $266 million playing football, and he's due to make another $39 million this year to do nothing."

"So he's gonna end up making playing football nearly $300 million by changing nothing if the Broncos end up cutting him," he added. "That will be the fourth most in terms of career earnings ever in the history of the National Football League. [03:34:04:04]"

Russell Wilson's net worth: How much is the Broncos quarterback worth?

Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos vs Houston Texans

According to the Pro Football Network, Wilson is worth $165 million. Per Spotrac, the Broncos quarterback earned more than that with the Seattle Seahawks. His first contract was worth around $3 million, his second deal was worth up to $87 million, and his third deal was worth up to $140 million.

Russell Wilson's current deal with Denver is worth $242 million, with a $50 million signing bonus and $161 million guaranteed.

With rumors swirling that the QB might not suit up this year, the bigger question is whether Russell Wilson wants to volunteer to burn a year or two on the couch and return to the league at the start of his late 30s.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.