  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Russell Wilson's son rocks George Pickens no. '14' jersey during Steelers vs Ravens

Russell Wilson's son rocks George Pickens no. '14' jersey during Steelers vs Ravens

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Nov 18, 2024 20:13 GMT
New York Giants v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty
New York Giants v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

Quarterback Russell Wilson’s stepson, Future Zahir, was spotted rocking Steelers wide receiver George Pickens' #14 jersey to show his support Pittsburgh in the game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday. Meanwhile, Wilson's two other children (Sienna Princess and Win Harrison Wilson), who he shares with Ciara, were spotted sporting the QB's jersey number.

(Source: Via Instagram/ @DangerRussellWilson)
(Source: Via Instagram/ @DangerRussellWilson)

Pickens has become a cornerstone of the Steelers' offense since he was drafted in 2022, and it was evident in the 18-16 win over Baltimore as he posted 89 receiving yards on eight catches to lead the team.

also-read-trending Trending
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara shares her son, Future Zahir with her ex-fiancé rapper Future. After Ciara split with the rapper in 2014, she started dating Wilson in 2015 while he played for the Seattle Seahawks.

A year later, the duo got engaged and tied the knot some months later on July 6, 2016. Since then, Wilson and Ciara have welcomed three children together.

Russell Wilson is raising his stepson as his own

Since meeting Ciara and Future Zahir, who back then was just 9 months old, Wilson has embraced his stepson.

“When I walked in the room and saw, you know, little Future, who was 9 months at the time, and he crawls in my lap ... it was like, ‘This is going to be my responsibility."
“It’s not scary—it’s an opportunity,” he explained. “God gave me this gift, and I was ready for that.”

As the conversation continued during the interview, Wilson shared how he manifested meeting a woman who shared his principles. He said he wrote down his “five non-negotiables” on a napkin during dinner, which included finding a woman of faith and unconditional love. Three days later, the NFL QB met Ciara.

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chinmay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी