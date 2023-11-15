Russell Wilson’s teammate shares apology form for $242,500,000 QB after bounce-back season with Sean Payton

Russell Wilson's bounce-back season has been impossible to miss, with the Denver Broncos quarterback putting up incredible numbers under Sean Payton's leadership. Even though the team remains with a negative record, the improvement has been clear, and most of the losses have been due to poor defensive play.

Following a fantastic 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills during Monday Night Football, with the Broncos finishing the job with a last-second game-winning field goal, confidence is running high in Denver, with teammates excited about Wilson's great form and the team still on the hunt for a playoff spot.

On Wednesday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, perhaps the biggest beneficiary on the team about Russell Wilson's uptick in form, shared a form on his Instagram account for everybody who might feel tempted to apologize to the quarterback for writing him off after last season's awful performance

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Courtland Sutton offers Wilson's critics a chance to apologize

Why was Russell Wilson struggling so much before?

The quarterback isn't mobile anymore due to his age, which means that some of those amazing plays he made with the Seattle Seahawks simply aren't there. He can't escape from pressure and leave the pocket consistently as he did.

Russell Wilson has never been a great pocket passer, and now that he needs to stay put and scam the defense, it has become a cause for concern.

But that was until he got more acclimated to Sean Payton's offense. He has been taking care of the ball and making good decisions with it. Even though his mobility is far from what it was, he still makes good plays from advancing on the pocket and scrambling forward. He just doesn't make those long, magic plays anymore when he outruns defenders for plenty of seconds.

At 4-5, there's still some hope for the Denver Broncos to make the playoffs, and Russell Wilson has been a big part of it. The schedule isn't easy, but they already played the Kansas City Chiefs twice, and they don't have to face Patrick Mahomes again. The race for the wild card in the AFC is still wide open.