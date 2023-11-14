Russell Wilson's wife Ciara hosts personal fashion week after failing to attend one due to pregnancy

Ciara typically attends annual fashion weeks across the United States and Europe. This year, though, the singer was unable to attend the same, as she's pregnant with her fourth child, her third with husband Russell Wilson.

Instead of completely missing out on the fun and fashion, though, Ciara had her very own Fashion Week, maternity edition. The singer debuted a video of her fashion show,while showing off her baby bump.

"I couldn’t go to fashion week and turn up, so I brought fashion week to me! How We Roll Remix Visualizer out now!

The video of her maternity fashion week is set to her hit "How we Rol,l" including a remix with rapper Lil Wayne. The video can be viewed on Ciara's social media page and YouTube.

The singer told Vogue magazine that she looked to 'slay' with her fashion during her fourth pregnancy. She said that she chose outfits that showed off her belly while also enjoying modern, comfortable maternity fashion.

“I’m a tomboy, so you always get that edge from me. But there’s also some very soft, elegant moments that I think are so necessary at this time in my life.You really can’t go around the bump. So I was like, ‘Let’s bump it all the way.’”

The singer debuted several looks during her fashion show and video. She also said that she's embracing the end of the pregnancy and preparing to bring her fourth child into the family.

How long have Ciara and Russell Wilson been together?

Russell Wilson and Ciara first met in Mar. 2015 while both were at an University of Wisconsin basketball game.

The two began talking and immediately hit off. The couple went public with their relationship a month later when they attended the White House's Japanese state dinner together.

In Mar. 2016, Russell Wilson proposed the singer on a private beach in Seychelles. The couple got married at the Peckforton Castle in Liverpool, England, in July that year.

The singer, who was a mother to her son Future, has welcomed two children with the Denver Broncos quarterback: a daughter and a son. Their fourth child, who's gender and due date remains unknown, is expected soon.