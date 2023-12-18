Russell Wilson's wife Ciara pens emotional pregnancy reflection prior to baby daughter Amora's birth

Russell Wilson might be coming off one of the biggest losses of the year, but many would agree that the last couple of weeks have been a net win for the new father. Before his wife Ciara gave birth to daughter Amora, she took the time to smell the flowers one last time as a pregnant mother. On Instagram, she expressed an excitement to be able to drink alcohol again and delivered a religious message.

"2 Days before sweet Princess Amora arrived, got my last belly selfie in!:) So many things I reflected on and am looking forward to! Creating life is truly a blessing! I’m Grateful for this time 🫶🏽 Raising all my little ones together. So far it’s going good! 4! I get to have my Coca-Cola freely Iykyk! @TenToOneRum shots soon! 🤘🏽"

She continued, expressing excitement at being able to "breathe again":

"I can breathe again! Still moving like granny though 😂 How We Roll is officially Top 5 at Urban!! Having work to do while pregnant was so inspiring! No greater feeling than doing it independently and reaching cool milestones like that! God is Good! Keep your faith in Him and all things are possible! 💪🏽👊🏽❤️"

Is Russell Wilson still alive in the playoff hunt?

Russell Wilson at Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos took a humbling loss over the weekend, losing to Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions 42-17. It was their worst loss since the early part of the season, when they lost to the Miami Dolphins by a score of 70-20.

Some believed that, had the Broncos won the game, they would have all but assured a playoff spot based on the remaining schedule.

Following the Lions game, Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton, and the rest of the squad play the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. The team is now 7-7 and they sit in the 11th seed of the playoffs. To reach the postseason, they need to get into the seventh seed.

They're still technically alive, but now they need to win out. Winning three straight is difficult for any franchise, but considering Russell Wilson already has a five-game win streak this season, it is well within his range of abilities.

However, for the current Broncos unit that hasn't earned more than eight wins in a season since 2016, there's a mental wall that will need to be knocked down during the next three games.