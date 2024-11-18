Russell Wilson's wife Ciara shows off custom Steelers outfit for game vs division rivals

Quarterback Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, is known for her fashion and she never misses a chance to impress the fans. Recently, she took to Instagram to post a story displaying her match-day outfit for the upcoming Steelers game against the Ravens.

Ciara Wilson in her Week 11 match-day outfit against Baltimore Ravens

Ciara was wearing a custom-made black outfit with a yellow and white stripe theme. She wore casual trousers/sweatpants with #3 stitched in yellow on her right thigh and the Steelers logo on her left leg. Yellow-white stripes ran down the sides of her legs with yellow-white lace.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She wore a black top, black cat-eye sunglasses, and yellow shoes, probably Air Force 1s. She had a light jacket over her turtleneck top with the Steelers logo on her right shoulder and yellow-white stripes across her chest and arm.

Her next story featured her husband Russell Wilson with the kids as they headed toward the stadium for the game.

Interestingly, the kids also appeared in similar-themed custom outfits. The oldest child, son Future Zahir, wore a #14 jersey (George Pickens) while Wilson’s youngest son, Win Harrison, wore a #3 jersey. Daughter Sienna Princess wore a #3 jersey.

The Wilson family was present at Acrisure Stadium to cheer for Russell Wilson as the AFC North table-toppers faced divisional rivals, the Ravens.

The Steelers had a tough game, eking out a narrow 18-16 win, courtesy of placekicker Chris Boswell. The Steelers are now 8-2 this season, while the Ravens are 7-4. The game didn’t turn out too well for Wilson, who ended up with 23-of-36 passes for 205 yards with one interception. However, all’s well that ends well.

Rap star GloRilla accompanies her friend Ciara Wilson to NFL games

After the win, an excited Ciara took to Instagram to post her selfie with friend and Grammy-nominated rap star, GloRilla. The caption read:

“Good Times! 🖤💛”

Ciara shared pictures of herself, GloRilla and her one-year-old daughter, Amora Princess. GloRilla appeared in a black outfit too.

GloRilla often watches Steelers games with her friend and is a big fan of the team. She was also spotted during its Week 3 game against the LA Chargers, which the Steelers won 20-10, moving up to 3-0 for the season.

GloRilla even attended training camp in a black and gold-themed outfit, vibing with Ciara at the stands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.