  • Russell Wilson's wife Ciara shows Steelers QB some love after 10th Pro Bowl selection

By Param Nagda
Modified Jan 29, 2025 01:24 GMT
NFL: NFL Honors-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
After a disappointing stint with the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, hoping to prove that he's worthy of the starting quarterback on a team competing for division titles and capable of venturing deep into the playoffs.

Frustratingly, the veteran suffered a calf injury before the season began which kept him sidelined for the first six games of the campaign. Once he was healthy, the Steelers made him their starting quarterback, despite Justin Fields' gritty performances, and the 36-year-old showcased why the team banked on him more than the former Chicago Bears star.

In 11 games, Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on only 43 carries. Despite the quarterback's sturdy performances, the Steelers ended the season on a five-game losing streak, including their season-ending loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

While the season did not end well, his play earned him a Pro Bowl nod, the 10th of his stellar career. The quarterback's wife, pop icon Ciara, was ecstatic about her husband's achievement and showcased how proud she was of him on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

She shared a post from the Steelers' account announcing the signal-caller's Pro Bowl selection and added yellow and black heart emojis as a caption.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
