Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara supports husband after Broncos’ shocking decision of benching $242,500,000 QB

Russell Wilson may be a free agent soon, but whatever his eventual circumstances are, he still has the support of his wife, Ciara.

On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos announced that they were benching their star quarterback (whom they had acquired via a 2022 offseason trade offering a $242,500,000 contract) for the final two games of the 2023 season, with Jarrett Stidham taking over.

The move comes amidst reports that general manager Geore Paton is looking to end a lackluster partnership and shed much salary, even though the team is still in the playoff hunt.

In the wake of this news, he tweeted this:

One of the people who liked it was the R&B star:

Amidst Russell Wilson benching, Colin Cowherd defends Sean Payton

When explaining Russell Wilson's benching, head coach Sean Payton, who had been hired with the expectation of returning the Denver Broncos to championship contention, claimed that the offense needed a new spark ahead of two very crucial games. However, The Denver Post's Mark Kiszla disagreed, writing on Wednesday:

"With arrogance as ugly as it is unfounded, Payton tapped into another page from his big jerk playbook. He took the football away from Russell Wilson, because Wilson now serves Payton better as a scapegoat than a quarterback."

Concluding further, Kiszka claimed that the former Super Bowl winner had a vendetta against his quarterback:

"It reeks of retribution by Payton, who blew a must-win game against New England by calling two stupid timeouts late in the fourth quarter, then tries (sic) to play us all for fools by blaming Wilson."

However, Payton would find a defender in Colin Cowherd. Speaking on his Fox Sports 1 show The Herd, he said that he merely inherited, not created, an untenable situation:

“He didn’t give away two firsts and two seconds. He didn’t give away three good players; he didn’t write this contract. What is he supposed to do, let it ride? No thanks. The truth is that the Denver o-line is probably the best Russell has ever had, and he still takes too many sacks. It’s not Week 3; it is Week 17. It’s not working.”

ESPN's Football Power Index has the Broncos having a 4.1% chance of reaching the playoffs, the lowest in the AFC and ahead of only the Chicago Bears.