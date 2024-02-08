Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a much better season this past year than in 2022.

After Denver acquired Wilson in 2022 via trade from the Seattle Seahawks, he had an underwhelming season with Denver, going 4-11 in his first season with the team.

Denver made a coaching change this off-season and acquired Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints. Wilson went 7-8 as a starter this past season and was on the cusp of making the playoffs.

As Wilson prepares for his third season with Denver, he posted a workout video on X (formerly Twitter) of him grinding in the off-season. In the video, he appeared to be backpedaling backward on a treadmill.

"Gotta Love the Journey. Gotta Love the Work," he captioned the tweet.

Of course, Wilson's unique workout video got many reactions on social media.

NFL fans react to Russell Wilson's workout video

Many fans were making fun of Russell Wilson for his bizarre, unique workout of him backpedaling on a treadmill.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Will Russell Wilson start for the Denver Broncos next season at quarterback?

Sean Payton and Russell Wilson during Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Things took a turn for Russell Wilson towards the end of the 2023 season.

Wilson was benched during the final two weeks of the regular season, which confused many people, especially with the Denver Broncos still in the playoff picture. Wilson was reportedly benched for not taking a pay cut to help the Broncos cap space situation in the future.

During Denver's bye week, general manager George Paton approached Wilson to take a pay cut.

"During the bye week, I did reach out in a good faith and creative attempt to adjust his contract. We couldn't get a deal done," Paton said.

Wilson is in an interesting position heading into this season. It will be interesting to see if Wilson will be starting for the team next season despite not taking a pay cut.

