Russell Wilson may have put 2022 in the rear-view mirror, but NFL fans have not. The most recent evidence of this comes in response to the quarterback's latest workout video posted to Twitter.

The clip, just short of a minute in length, plays a surprisingly uncensored hype song as Wilson shows off some of the obligatorily over-the-top exercises that NFL players do. The video made its way to Reddit, and fans took shots early and often at the quarterback. Here's some of what was said:

Russell Wilson aims to bounce back after an underwhelming season

The quarterback has a Super Bowl ring and got within one pass of securing a second, but there was no indication of that last season. The Hackett-Wilson duo faceplanted in epic fashion, with the quarterback throwing for career-lows in touchdowns and wins accrued in a season.

The downfall came after one of the most hyped offseasons for the franchise since getting Peyton Manning. Fans and pundits were predicting the franchise to be a playoff team at worst and a Super Bowl winner at best.

Instead, the results were flipped. The Broncos finished last in their division and would have had a top-five pick had they not traded it to Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks go all-in on Geno Smith

After the Seahawks reached the playoffs with Geno Smith, the team went all-in and skipped the position entirely. Now, it will be up to Smith to prove the team didn't just burn a potential franchise quarterback for nothing. Overall, the team has pundits and fans split.

Some expect the quarterback to come tumbling back down to earth in a Jets-esque fashion. Others have put them as dark horses for the Super Bowl. When Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson won it all together a decade ago, it was in No. 3's second season. Now, in Smith's second season with Carroll, could a pattern be established?

Will the Seahawks be able to turn back the clock to their powers of yore? The results of 2023 could go a long way in proving who was more instrumental out of the two stars in the franchise's dominating run through the 2010s.

