Russell Wilson sends 1-word message to Cam Skattebo after Giants draft star RB in day 3

Russell Wilson was the first to welcome Cam Skattebo to New York after the Giants selected the Arizona State running back with their first pick on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie has made headlines with his fun name, big personality, and his ability to run on the field.

He recorded 1,711 yards on 293 carries and also added 45 receptions for 605 yards. He was a threat in both the running and the passing game, something the Giants need desperately. He recorded 24 total touchdowns and was voted fourth overall in Heisman Trophy voting.

Russell Wilson will be thrilled to have a running threat behind him, which brings out the best in his game, too. He certainly seemed to indicate that my posting a one-word response on X/Twitter as soon as Cam Skattebo was drafted. He wrote,

"Skattttt!!!!"

Can Cam Skattebo provide for Russell Wilson what Daniel Jones lacked after Saquon Barkley's departure?

Cam Skattebo's addition to the Giants' offense means that they have a young core with Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers that can sustain them in the future, provided the rookies live up to their potential. In the immediate timeframe, it means that Russell Wilson will have the opportunity to lean on a running game that was sorely lacking last year.

Daniel Jones got a new contract when Saquon Barkley was still playing in New York because the running threat kept defenses honest. Last year, Joe Schoen let him leave and join the Eagles, which caused their offense to suffer a precipitous drop, culminating in them cutting their quarterback midway through the season. Philadelphia, of course, went on to win the Super Bowl on the back of an all-time season by their new offensive rusher.

Russell Wilson knows how important a running game is. He has struggled over the last three years with both the Broncos and the Steelers keen to move on from him. He has had three different head coaches in that period, and he knows this is nearly the last chance for him to select his legacy. Having a good running back will make his job much easier. With Malik Nabers also on the roster, he might be entitled to feel more positive than he did in Denver or Pittsburgh.

That might be why he was so enthusiastic in welcoming Cam Skattebo. If the Giants can move past their perennial offensive line problems, there's cause for hope in New York.

