Russell Wilson sends 1-word message for DK Metcalf and his girlfriend Normani after Seahawks WR demands trade request

Russell Wilson has recently surprised fans by sharing a picture with DK Metcalf and his girlfriend Normani Kordei Hamilton on his social media handle. The Steelers quarterback attended the Oscar Party with his singer wife Ciara during the NFL offseason.

On Wednesday, taking to his Instagram account, where he enjoys around 5.6 million followers, Wilson shared a rare picture posing alongside his wife Ciara and DK Metcalf and his girlfriend. He posted a black-and-white picture while tagging the people in the snap along with a one-word message.

"Family," Wilson wrote.

Still from Russell Wilson's Instagram story/@dangerusswilson

The offseason took an unexpected turn when DK Metcalf shocked fans and the Seahawks by requesting a trade from the team. He has been an integral part of the team since 2019. However, he requested the team for a trade ahead of the upcoming season.

Per ESPN writer Brady Henderson, a source told the media outlet that the Seahawks are "upset" with the news about the trade request as it came on an important day.

"The Seahawks are upset that news of Metcalf's trade request was leaked on a day the organization was celebrating Lockett's 10-year career in Seattle, a source told ESPN," excerpt from Henderson's article for ESPN.

While there have been trade rumors swirling around, DK Metcalf spent some time with his girlfriend, the former Fifth Harmony singer, at Jay-Z and Beyonce's annual Oscars Gold Party accompanied by Russell Wilson and his wife.

It is important to note that Wilson previously played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 to 2021. He left the team two years after Metcalf joined.

Russell Wilson steals the spotlight at Oscar's party with wife Ciara

Russell Wilson shared some photos from the Oscar Party in an Instagram post, posing alongside his wife, Ciara. The couple snatched the spotlight in their glamorous outfits.

Wilson posted three pictures of the outing on social media, along with the caption:

"Like a Movie. 🎬 @Ciara @VanityFair Oscar’s Party"

For the Oscar Party, Wilson dressed up in a black suit over a white shirt, accessorizing it with a bow tie, black goggles, and a watch. Meanwhile, his wife, Ciara, styled in a beige-colored jumpsuit with fur on the sleeves.

