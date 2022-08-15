"Let's ride, baby!" - Russell Wilson dressed in all-white shows off his all-black Rolls Royce 

Newly acquired Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson recently posted a video on his socials showcasing his absurd wealth. Dressed in all white with a couple of pieces of jewelry, the quarterback showed off his new black Rolls Royce.

Wilson is scheduled to receive a payment of $51 million over the next two years. The Broncos inherited the balance of his four-year, $140 million extension with his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

The 33-year old is expected to receive a contract extension even before he plays a snap for the team, but so far, there has been no progress in any negotiations. The team's co-owner and CEO Greg Penner was asked about his contract status, to which he replied:

“At this point, nothing to say about his contract.”

Wilson will undoubtedly be looking for a significant increase in his payslip, likely something in the range of $45 million per year. Compared to the contracts of other elite-level signal-callers in the league, $25 million per season is an extremely cheap bargain for the Broncos.

Despite Russell Wilson's absence, Broncos kick preseason off with fashionable victory

Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos in opening preseason game, 2022

Broncos fans were surely ecstatic to see their team triumph in their first game of the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys in a 17-7 victory.

It was the debut of new head coach Nathaniel Hackett as well. The team expectedly rested most starters, including Russell Wilson, giving backups and third-stringers an opportunity to make the final roster for the season.

Quarterback Josh Johnson took the reigns and delivered an electrifying second-quarter performance. He threw for two touchdowns and went 16/23 for 172 yards and had 12 straight completions at one point.

The team from Mile High City will open their season against Russell Wilson's former Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. They will be looking to hit the ground running in their new era as they aim to make a proper push for the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Although Wilson will be without key wideout Tim Patrick on offense, he'll be equipped with weaponry in Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

