Russell Wilson Steelers Rumors: Insider makes major revelation on 10x Pro Bowl QB's future in Pittsburgh

There are going to be some big-name quarterbacks wearing a different jersey next season and Russell Wilson could be one of them. The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback is an unrestricted free agent this offseason after making the Pro Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, CBS Sports reporter and insider Aditi Kinkhabwala spoke about how Russell Wilson is likely going to play somewhere else in 2025.

"Everything I've been told from people in the building is that Russell Wilson will not be re-signing with the Steelers," Kinkhabwala said.

Russell Wilson missed the first six games of the season due to an ongoing calf issue but finished the year completing 214 of 336 (63.7%) of his passes for 2,482 yards with 16 passing touchdowns to five interceptions. According to Spotrac, Russell Wilson is expected to get a two-year, $77.4 million contract this offseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can be in the market for another veteran quarterback or draft a quarterback as backup Justin Fields is also an unrestricted free agent this offseason as well.

Where will Russell Wilson sign this offseason?

Russell Wilson is going to be an interesting free agent this offseason as there are not too many great options available in terms of teams needing a quarterback that should be competitive for a playoff spot. One team that could be interested is the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans could get Russell Wilson and then draft either defensive end Abdul Carter or cornerback Travis Hunter and address multiple needs. They could even trade back in the NFL draft and get a solid haul of picks as a result.

The other team that seemingly makes the most sense is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have to do something at the quarterback position as they are in a difficult division and have been interested in all options.

There is also the Russell Wilson connection to coach Pete Carroll as well but the team needs to make a splash and getting Russell Wilson in the black and gold could be the move.

