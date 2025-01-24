"Russell Wilson is still feeding my family" - Former Eagles DE takes wild shot at Steelers QB

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long says Russell Wilson is still feeding his family as he made a ton of money off of him. Long played in the NFL from 2008 to 2018 with the Rams, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles. He won two Super Bowls and finished his career with 70 sacks, as he was a star pass rusher.

However, Long says sacking Wilson was easy as it led to him getting contacts for what he did against the quarterback.

“There’s certain guys that are athletic but they’ll give you buckets like Russell Wilson. Russ is still feeding my family. I used to sack Russell Wilson so much it got boring," Long said on Jenkins and Jonez. [31:30]

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Long believes his stats against Wilson made him stay in the NFL longer and got him new deals. Long ended up playing in 162 games, recording 332 tackles, 70 sacks and 15 forced fumbles. He was selected second overall by the St. Louis Rams in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Virginia.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Russell Wilson reveals contract talks with Steelers have begun

Russell Wilson says he and the Pittsburgh Steelers have started contract talks. Wilson signed a one-year $1.21 million deal with the Steelers after being cut by the Denver Broncos. After leading Pittsburgh to the playoffs, he says contract talks have started.

When asked if he and the Steelers have begun contract talks on "The Pat McAfee Show," Wilson said (via CBS):

"Yes, we have been starting to talk a little bit. We've had our meetings and everything else, just getting into it. So I think that it's an exciting time to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and the opportunity of what we can do."

Wilson played in 11 games with the Steelers going 214-for-336 for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. In the final couple of games, Wilson and the Steelers' offense struggled, which led to many wondering if Pittsburgh would re-sign him. However, it appears the Steelers and Wilson are in talks to keep him as the team's starting quarterback.

Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler and helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.