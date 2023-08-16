Russell Wilson sums up Sean Payton’s cutthroat personality in three words

Russell Wilson endured the biggest change of his entire career last offseason when he changed teams for the first time ever. He was traded to the Denver Broncos in one of the biggest blockbuster deals in recent NFL history. The move was expected to make the Broncos a Super Bowl contender, but it didn't work out that way in year one.

Their poor 2022 NFL season resulted in even more major changes in Denver during the offseason. They fired first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett and replaced him with the legendary Sean Payton. Similar to Wilson, Payton also won a Super Bowl ring with his former team before joining the Broncos.

Sean Payton brought a winning reputation with him to Denver and has allegedly been making an immediate impression on many Broncos players.

Russell Wilson is apparently one of them, as the quarterback has been raving about his new head coach. He recently did during an interview at training camp on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Wilson gave a simple three-word explanation of Payton:

"Winners have habits."

Wilson seems to be enjoying Payton's intense style of coaching, including apparently taking full control of every aspect on the football field and behind the scenes.

The attention to detail could be what the Broncos need to elevate to the next level. It worked for Sean Payton when he helped the New Orleans Saints win a Super Bowl ring in two appearances.

Russell Wilson elaborated:

“I always knew he was a winner. Winners have habits. Winning is a habit."

“He’s the same guy every day in the sense that he wants to be the best in the world. I think the best thing is how he leads the whole organization. I mean, the detail from inside the building to the locker room to everything else.”

Wilson is also known to be regimented and disciplined in his intense preparations, so his appreciation for Sean Payton's style seems to make some sense. The pairing would also appear to be more of a logical fit than with Nathaniel Hackett, considering Wilson played with a future Hall of Fame head coach previously.

Russell Wilson's head coach history during NFL career

Russell Wilson

Prior to being traded to the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson spent his entire career as the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. During his decade with the franchise, Pete Carroll was his only head coach.

The quarterback likely transitioned from one future Hall of Fame head coach to another, with first-timer Nathaniel Hackett sandwiched in the middle for one year. He seems relieved to get back to more of a veteran way of doing things.