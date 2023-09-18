There was much optimism around Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos after Sean Payton’s arrival. Payton has an impressive record of nine postseason appearances and a Super Bowl title with the New Orleans Saints. Before he took over, the Saints made only five playoff appearances in over three decades.

However, reality is far from expectations after the Broncos dropped another heartbreaker against the Las Vegas Raiders during their season opener. They had an opportunity to clinch their first victory in 2023 in Week 2, but the favorable result also slipped from their grasp.

Russell Wilson suffers another frustrating defeat in Week 2

The Denver Broncos could have forced overtime against the Washington Commanders if they converted on a two-point conversion. Russell Wilson facilitated the play after converting a 50-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Johnson.

Wilson chose wide receiver Courtland Sutton as his target in delivering the tying score. Unfortunately for the Broncos, Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste did enough to break up the pass to preserve a Washington victory.

After a 5-12 season last year, the Broncos started their 2023 campaign with two losses with a total margin of three points. This result has one Twitter fan mocking Wilson’s patented statement:

“Broncos country, let’s cry”

Another football follower said:

“To make the Hail Mary and then fail on the 2 is brutal. God I love football.”

Here are other reactions to another bitter defeat for Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

Fans argue about a missed pass interference call during the last play of the Broncos-Commanders game

Some football fans on Twitter said that St-Juste should have been called for defensive pass interference against Coen Sutton. However, game officials decided that it was a clean play from the defensive back. But focusing on that one play does not explain the entire picture of how the Broncos lost.

They surrendered 35 points to the Commanders and allowed Sam Howell to finish with 27 completions for 299 yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos also committed nine penalties, giving Washington 58 free yards.

The Broncos also had no answer for running back Brian Robinson Jr., who scored two touchdowns on 87 rushing yards. The Denver offensive line was also terrible, allowing the Commanders' defense to register seven sacks and 14 quarterback hits on Russell Wilson.

With two defeats in hindsight, the Broncos were there until the final second. They must forget these bitter losses and channel their energy toward chasing their first win. Denver can do so in Week 3 against the high-powered Miami Dolphins offense with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.