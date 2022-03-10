"Forever grateful" - Russell Wilson reaches out to Seahawks fans following blockbuster Broncos trade

Russell Wilson bade farewell to Seattle Seahawks fans on social media following the news that the team will trade the quarterback to the Denver Broncos, with a trade being agreed in principle by both teams.

Wilson, who has led the Seahawks for 10 seasons since being drafted by them in 2012, will join the AFC West, a division with three other talented quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr.

Wilson kept it short and sweet in his goodbye message on Twitter to Seahawks fans, often referred to as 'The 12's', showing gratitude towards them for their support and signing off with his number three.

The tweet reads:

"SEATTLE, I love you. Forever grateful. #3."

Joining Russell Wilson on his way out of the Seahawks was linebacker Bobby Wagner, who played for the team for the same amount of time after being drafted on the same day back in 2012.

Wagner was selected ahead of the quarterback in the second round with the 47th overall pick. The two players will leave Seattle after 10 years together.

What legacy does Russell Wilson leave behind in Seattle as he moves to the Denver Broncos?

Wilson will leave a lasting legacy in Seattle as he moves to pastures new, giving Seahawks fans plenty of good times, including their back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014.

He led Seattle into the post-season in eight of the 10 years with the franchise, including his rookie season in 2012, where he finished the season with 3,118 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His performances were enough to tie Peyton Manning's record for most touchdowns thrown by a rookie, and he also earned the Rookie of the Year award.

In his first playoff game, he overcame Washington with a 24-14 road victory in an NFC Wild Card matchup, but the Seahawks fell short in the Divisional Round against the Atlanta Falcons.

Wilson would write his name into the Seattle history books the following year as the team won their first Super Bowl in franchise history. The team finished the season as the NFC's No. 1 seed with a 13-3 regular-season record. Wilson and the Seahawks defeated the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers on their way to Super Bowl XLVIII.

They defeated the Broncos 43-8 in one of the most one-sided Super Bowls in NFL history. Wilson threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns in an authoritative display by the Legion of Boom.

Seattle also reached the pinnacle in 2014 but came up short against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

A new chapter now begins in Denver as Wilson looks to cement his legacy in the NFL in the hopes of achieving a place in the Hall of Fame when he retires.

