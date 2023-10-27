Russell Wilson trade could cost Broncos second GM in three years, NFL analyst claims 

Russell Wilson has had a much better campaign in 2023 than in 2022. That said, he still has been far from the final piece that the Broncos thought they were trading for to kick off the 2022 offseason.

The price for the quarterback gut the existing roster. It damaged the team's ability to add talent in the future, and might even cost the team their general manager.

At least, that is what NFL analyst Peter King declared on Pro Football Talk. Here's how he put it:

"[00:00:07] Show me something, Russell Wilson. I know the Chiefs have beaten the Broncos 16,000 times in a row, and I know that there's nobody out there who really expects the Denver Broncos to win this game, even if it's in the Mile High City."

King went on, speculating that this could be it for George Paton, which would be the second GM change since the start of 2021.

"I don't care if it's in Sean Peyton's bedroo," King added. "Kansas City's better. ... We all get it. But Russell Wilson earned a ransom to in when he got his new contract in Denver. He cost the Denver Broncos a lot. He cost so much that very likely if this is a washout this year, he could cost the general manager his job."

George Paton failing to do with Russell Wilson what John Elway accomplished with Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning (left) at Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos

Before George Paton, it was John Elway. The Broncos' very own hero of the 1980s and 1990s, became the general manager of the team in 2011. Almost immediately, he managed to land Peyton Manning.

Manning and the team went to two Super Bowls and dominated the AFC alongside Tom Brady for four years.

George Paton thought he was about to go on a similar run with Russell Wilson when he traded several starters and multiple top-two-round picks for the quarterback. Instead, the team had arguably their worst season since Manning's retirement at 5-12. Now at 2-5, the team is roughly on the same trajectory under Sean Payton's tutelage.

Since Paton took over in 2021, ownership has changed hands and they might want their own choice at the position. Back-to-back losing seasons after making two of the priciest trades in each season, doesn't seem to help Broncos much.

Will Denver have a new general manager in 2024?

