  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Russell Wilson Trade Rumor: Ex-Bengals star links Giants QB to Joe Burrow's team 6 days after losing starting job to Jaxson Dart

Russell Wilson Trade Rumor: Ex-Bengals star links Giants QB to Joe Burrow's team 6 days after losing starting job to Jaxson Dart

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 28, 2025 15:22 GMT
Russell Wilson Trade Rumor: Ex-Bengals star links Giants QB to Joe Burrow
Russell Wilson Trade Rumor: Ex-Bengals star links Giants QB to Joe Burrow's team 6 days after losing starting job to Jaxson Dart

Russell Wilson might potentially end up with the Bengals. Former Bengals star Chad Johnson added fuel to the fire by sharing a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who said Wilson could still be traded. Johnson chimed in with a playful comment on Rapoport's tweet on Saturday.

Ad
“Moon balls to Chase [Ja'Marr Chase] & Higgins [Tee Higgins]," Johnson tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, the Bengals are dealing with their own quarterback issues. Joe Burrow had toe surgery after Week 2 and will be out for at least three months. Backup Jake Browning led a comeback win over Jacksonville but threw three picks, raising concerns.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The talks about Russell Wilson's trade started after the veteran quarterback lost his starting job on September 23. Giants coach Brian Daboll gave rookie Jaxson Dart the nod for Week 4, following three straight losses.

Ad

In the last game, Wilson struggled, just 160 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns in a 22-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Fans at MetLife Stadium were not happy and chanted “We want Dart!” during the game.

Wilson’s season had been average. 59.1% completion rate, 778 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Looking back, Russell Wilson officially joined the New York Giants in March, signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal. The Giants moved on from Daniel Jones and saw Wilson as a short-term solution while they developed rookie Jaxson Dart.

Ad

Russell Wilson hints at unfinished business while taking QB2 role behind Jaxson Dart

Russell Wilson is not walking away quietly. After being benched by the Giants and replaced by rookie Jaxson Dart, Wilson made it clear he is still in the fight.

“No, I’m focused on helping this team win,” Russell said as reported by the New York Post on Wednesday. I love this organization. I love the process of it all and the guys in the locker room. I’m not giving up on us and this season.”
Ad
“I have so much belief in myself and know what I’m capable of. Life is sometimes a 16-round fight … and sometimes you feel like, in the moment, you are at the end of something heavy. I just believe I’m still in Round 5, Round 6.”

Jaxson Dart is set to make his NFL debut as starting quarterback on Sunday in Week 4 clash between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications