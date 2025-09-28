Russell Wilson Trade Rumor: Ex-Bengals star links Giants QB to Joe Burrow's team 6 days after losing starting job to Jaxson Dart

Russell Wilson might potentially end up with the Bengals. Former Bengals star Chad Johnson added fuel to the fire by sharing a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who said Wilson could still be traded. Johnson chimed in with a playful comment on Rapoport's tweet on Saturday.“Moon balls to Chase [Ja'Marr Chase] &amp; Higgins [Tee Higgins],&quot; Johnson tweeted.Meanwhile, the Bengals are dealing with their own quarterback issues. Joe Burrow had toe surgery after Week 2 and will be out for at least three months. Backup Jake Browning led a comeback win over Jacksonville but threw three picks, raising concerns.The talks about Russell Wilson's trade started after the veteran quarterback lost his starting job on September 23. Giants coach Brian Daboll gave rookie Jaxson Dart the nod for Week 4, following three straight losses.In the last game, Wilson struggled, just 160 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns in a 22-9 loss to the Chiefs.Fans at MetLife Stadium were not happy and chanted “We want Dart!” during the game.Wilson’s season had been average. 59.1% completion rate, 778 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.Looking back, Russell Wilson officially joined the New York Giants in March, signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal. The Giants moved on from Daniel Jones and saw Wilson as a short-term solution while they developed rookie Jaxson Dart.Russell Wilson hints at unfinished business while taking QB2 role behind Jaxson DartRussell Wilson is not walking away quietly. After being benched by the Giants and replaced by rookie Jaxson Dart, Wilson made it clear he is still in the fight.“No, I’m focused on helping this team win,” Russell said as reported by the New York Post on Wednesday. I love this organization. I love the process of it all and the guys in the locker room. I’m not giving up on us and this season.”“I have so much belief in myself and know what I’m capable of. Life is sometimes a 16-round fight … and sometimes you feel like, in the moment, you are at the end of something heavy. I just believe I’m still in Round 5, Round 6.”Jaxson Dart is set to make his NFL debut as starting quarterback on Sunday in Week 4 clash between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers