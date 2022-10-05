Russell Wilson vs. Kirk Cousins: Who should you draft?

Russell Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler with one of the most diverse quarterback CVs in the entire NFL. He played the first 10 years of his career with the team that selected him in the 2012 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks, before being traded to the Denver Broncos.

On the other hand, Kirk Cousins is a three-time Pro bowler who was drafted in the same draft class as Russell Wilson. Kirk Cousins has been in the league since playing for the Washington Redskins for seven years and the Minnesota Vikings for the other part of his NFL career.

Kirk Cousins has quietly carved out a nice niche in his position, as he is one of the more accurate QBs in the league.

Both quarterbacks have their strengths and weaknesses. However, there's only room for one starting QB in our fantasy football team, and here we'd be showing you why one deserves the nod and the other one a place on the bleachers.

Russell Wilson vs. Kirk Cousins: Key stats this season

Russ has not been cooking so far in his first season with the Denver Broncos. The QB has a meagre 980 passing yards, four touchdowns, one intercepted touchdown pass, and a 91.1 QB rating in the first four weeks of the season. Nevertheless, he has led his new team to a 2-2 record in a competitive AFC West conference.

Cousins, too, has not been himself in the initial stages of the 2022 NFL season. This can be seen by his current stat line of 1,031 yards completed, six touchdown passes caught, four touchdown passes intercepted, and an 84.1 quarterback rating so far. In addition, he has marshaled his team to a 3-1 record in the very tricky to maneuver NFC North conference.

Brian Y @byysports RUSSELL WILSON FINDS COURTLAND SUTTON FOR THE BRONCOS TOUCHDOWN!! RUSSELL WILSON FINDS COURTLAND SUTTON FOR THE BRONCOS TOUCHDOWN!! https://t.co/NDmObL8qrf

How did Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins perform last season?

Russell Wilson had a mixed 2021 season as he led his team to a 6-8 record in the games he played. He totaled a meagre 3,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. However, he also scored 248.82 fantasy points with an average of 17.77 points, good enough to rank 16 among active quarterbacks.

On the other hand, Cousins led his team to an 8-8 record in the games he played as they again missed the playoffs. Cousins had a 2021 stat line of 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also stacked up 307.34 fantasy points with an average of 19.21 points, good enough to rank 11 among active quarterbacks.

Nick Olson @NickOlsonNFL Kirk Cousins nailing a perfect go ball in a big nationally-televised game against the Saints to cap off a game-winning drive, you say? Kirk Cousins nailing a perfect go ball in a big nationally-televised game against the Saints to cap off a game-winning drive, you say? https://t.co/kMJeYz7nQ1

Russell Wilson vs Kirk Cousins: Who should you start this season?

Well, it's already crystal clear that 2021 is not your average season, as a lot is seemingly amiss. Russell Wilson doesn't look to be himself, and he is on a different franchise in a separate division. Kirk Cousins is in his old stomping ground, and you can always expect him to pad up that stat sheet.

The NFL Fantasy League is all about current factors rather than historical ramifications. Hence, we advise that you start Kirk Cousins rather than Russell Wilson this season.

Cousins looks like he can finally end the Vikings' playoff absence, while Wilson looks like he misses Seattle and the drive for competition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far