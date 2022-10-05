Russell Wilson vs. Trevor Lawrence: Who should you draft?

Russell Wilson is a dual-threat quarterback built like a brick who is equally adept at both throwing the rock and rushing with the ball like high-level running backs. On the other hand, Trevor Lawrence exudes calmness when he is in the pocket, He could swing a long touchdown pass rather than stress his body, taking on crunching hits on his way to the end zone.

Both players have their merits and drawbacks, and here, we'll be picking who you should draft in your 2022 NFL fantasy football team.

Russell Wilson vs. Trevor Lawrence: Key stats this season

Russell Wilson has had an average season by his lofty standards with a new team, the Denver Broncos, with 980 passing yards in the first four game weeks. The veteran has also stacked four touchdowns. However, the 33-year-old only had one interception in their second game against the Houston Texans.

He has been roundly critiqued around the league, as his former team, the Seattle Seahawks' new quarterback Geno Smith has been on a tear lately. Unfortunately, Russ isn't cooking so good, as evidenced by his below-average QB rating of 91.1.

When we talk about Trevor Lawrence, his play this season has been nothing short of a revelation. However, if you did decide to call him a bust at the end of last season, we surely wouldn't blame you for that.

Trevor Lawrence has been sensational this season. The soon-to-be 23-year-old has racked up 946 passing yards and eight touchdowns with a mere two interceptions in four matches for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Thanks to his performance, Lawrence is on a career-best 99.9 QB rating.

RetroColorado_ @retro_colorado #BroncosCountry RUSSELL WILSON WITH A DIME TO JERRY JEUDY FOR THE TOUCHDOWN RUSSELL WILSON WITH A DIME TO JERRY JEUDY FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 🎯#BroncosCountry https://t.co/Gy2FZRTyDY

How did Russell Wilson and Trevor Lawrence perform last season?

Russell Wilson wins this one, as he blew Trevor Lawrence out of the elite waters during the 2021 NFL fantasy season. The former Seattle QB collected 248.82 points across 14 games.

He also averaged 18 points per game during the 2021-22 NFL season. In contrast, the latter played all 17 games for his Jacksonville Jaguars team and had 216.04 fantasy points, with an average of 12.7 points per match.

Austin Pendergist @apthirteen

Trevor Lawrence named AFC Player of the Week for the first time in his career Trevor Lawrence named AFC Player of the Week for the first time in his career📈📈📈 https://t.co/ACwJVLhSDV

Russell Wilson vs Trevor Lawrence: Who should you start this season?

Regarding fantasy points, Russell Wilson has pulled in 248.82 points so far in the first four weeks. Lawrence, meanwhile, is not far behind with a total of 216.04 points up until now.

However, if we look at the stats from last season, the present Broncos QB was among the more disappointing superstars in the league with 3,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Lawrence fared significantly worse, recording 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns and a mediocre 27 intercepted passes with the Jaguars last season.

Both players did not set off fireworks in last year's NFL Fantasy League, but we advise you to start Wilson due to his past successes, superior offence, and stellar defence. Rather than Lawrence, who is still in the infancy of what would hopefully be a magnificent football career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far