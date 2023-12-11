Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, welcomed a baby daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, on Monday. Wilson announced the news on social media. The quarterback and the Denver Broncos had a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Amora is the couple's fourth child. The other three are Future Zahir (from Ciara's previous relationship with musician Future, which they co-parent), Sienna Princess, and Win Harrison.

Wilson posted in X:

"AMORA PRINCESS WILSON, 9lbs 1oz, We Love You so much! 2 wins in less than 24 hours!"

Ciara also posted on social media:

Russell Wilson and the Broncos hitting their stride

Sean Payton has turned the ship around. With the help of Wilson, Denver has rattled off six wins from their last seven games and now sits at 7-6 on the season.

The Broncos are second in the AFC West as the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) are within striking distance.

It is odd to think that the Broncos are in the playoff hunt, considering how they started this season. But with Payton and Wilson starting to figure things out offensively, the Broncos are now beginning to find their groove.

Whether or not the Broncos can secure a playoff spot is unknown, but right now, they are one of the most informed teams in the NFL.

If they can maintain the rage over the next four weeks as they play the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver and Russell Wilson could be in a WildCard spot come season's end.