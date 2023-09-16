"Date nights are the best": Russell Wilson and wife Ciara hit the town ahead of Commanders vs Broncos

The Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos are set to play against the Washington Commanders on September 18. The current season asks the former Super Bowl champion to give his best because many fans and NFL pundits believe that his job depends on it.

However, ahead of a spectacular matchup, the veteran quarterback decided to spend some quality time with his wife, Ciara. It was a date night.

The two are often seen together on various adventures. This time, Wilson uploaded a selfie of himself and his Grammy-winning wife. Ciara seemingly posed bare-faced, but her diamond necklaces and engagement ring shone the brightest. Russell Wilson captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Date nights are the best."

Ciara celebrated the news of her third pregnancy with her husband Russell Wilson by proudly displaying her growing baby bump. She posed in a Denver Broncos ensemble, showing her support for Wilson and his team.

Ciara and Wilson already have two children together, and they announced their exciting news in a video on Instagram.

Despite being pregnant, Ciara continues to work and travel, showcasing her high energy throughout her pregnancy.

The couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary this summer, expressing their love and gratitude for each other on Instagram.

Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, laughs off being asked co-parenting with ex-boyfriend

Recently, the pop star appeared in an interview where she was asked about how she manages to co-parent her eldest child with her ex-boyfriend, Future. Instead of answering the question, she laughed dismissively, which inadvertently became the answer.

Ciara and Future had a tumultuous relationship that ended in a custody battle over their son. Over the years, it seems to have widened their gap even more.

Her breakup with Future was a positive experience because she opened up in an interview and said that the heartbreak inspired her to take care of herself and develop personal growth.