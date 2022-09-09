"I need to see Pete Carroll booing Russell Wilson on MNF" - Redditors anticipate fiery reception from Seahawks fans for Broncos QB in Seattle 

Russell Wilson will be making his debut for the Denver Broncos against his former team on Sunday. After a couple of seasons full of uncertainty, the quarterback was eventually traded by the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks are currently in a transition period and have arguably the worst quarterback room in the league. Due to that, their chances of tanking this season are quite high.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was recently asked how he thinks the fans in Seattle will treat their former quarterback. The 70-year-old didn't shy away from answering that question:

"You're either competing or you're not. I'm leaving it up to the 12's. It's game time. ... However they take it, I'll follow their lead."

Fans on Reddit enjoyed this answer from Pete Carroll. Here are some of the best responses by the fans to Carroll's statement:

Russell Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks (February 2014) and is arguably one of the best players ever to play for the franchise. A poor reception for him seems slightly unfair and it will be interesting to see if he gets one from the Seahawks fans.

Russell Wilson will have a great opportunity to shut down the boos from Seattle fans

Russell Wilson - Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos

The Broncos have a very good roster. With a great quarterback like Wilson, this team has the potential to win the Super Bowl in the upcoming campaign. Facing a Seahawks team with Geno Smith at the quarterback position could result in a blowout. Wilson has a great opportunity to show the Seahawks fans that he is still an elite quarterback.

He might get booed, but there is no denying that Wilson will look to put on a show against his former team. The Broncos are currently favored by -6.5 points to win against on Monday Night Football. The chances of Denver covering that spread are quite high.

The reception that Wilson will receive on his return to Seattle will be much anticipated. But Broncos fans will be more interested to see their team finally playing with an elite quarterback. They've been searching for one since the retirement of Peyton Manning in early 2016.

It will be interesting to see how Russell Wilson gets on in his Denver Broncos debut on Monday.

