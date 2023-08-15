Former NFL running back Alex Collins passed away at age 28. The cause of his death was unknown. The Florida native played three seasons for the Arkansas Razorbacks before becoming a pro in 2016.

Collins’ untimely death has two former teammates, Russell Wilson, and Robert Griffin III, paying tribute to him. The two quarterbacks posted their memories about Collins on Twitter.

Russell Wilson and Robert Griffin III relived Alex Collins’ personality

The current Denver Broncos starting quarterback posted:

“To one of my favorite teammates. You brought joy to every huddle. Keep Dancin’ in Heaven. Love you, AC. Forever missed. #RIP”

The Seattle Seahawks selected Collins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, making him teammates with Russell Wilson. He played three seasons on two stints for the Seahawks. Collins finished his rookie season with 125 rushing yards and a touchdown in 11 games.

He returned to the team in time for the 2020 season and was active for their Wild Card Round game against the Los Angeles Rams. Collins tallied 77 yards and two touchdowns for the Seahawks in 2020. A year later, he had 411 yards and two touchdowns in what turned out to be his final NFL season.

Meanwhile, Robert Griffin III tweeted:

“Can’t believe Alex Collins is no longer with us. AC was a real one. Prayers up for his family and loved ones 🙏🏾”

Collins and Griffin III became teammates with the Baltimore Ravens. The running back played two seasons for Baltimore, with the 2017 season being his career best. That year, Collins had 212 carries for 973 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. He collected 411 yards and seven touchdowns the following season.

Collins finished his career with 1,997 rushing yards, 467 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns (18 rushing).

Baltimore Ravens paid tribute to Alex Collins

The Baltimore Ravens honored Collins with this statement after his untimely death:

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

Aside from the Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks, Alex Collins also played for the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League. He had 133 all-purpose yards and a touchdown for Memphis.