The Ryan Clark and Tua Tagovailoa back-and-forth has reached an ending.

After Clark accused Tagovailoa of not working out this offseason and not eating right after his performance against the Houston Texans in preseason, many thought he crossed a line.

Tua Tagovailoa was then, of course, asked about the comments, and he said that he would appreciate it if Clark kept his name out of his mouth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, Clark has moved to rectify his words spoken about Tagovailoa. It hasn't taken long for Clark to apologize to Tagovailoa.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

In a video posted on his X (Twitter) page, Clark said:

"So, let me be very clear. If I've offended you, Tua; if I've hurt you; if I have disrespected you; if anybody that supports and loves you feel some sort of way because of what I said, I truly apologize.

"I had two priorities when I started this job. No. 1, respect the players, the executives and the coaches that make this game. No. 2, it was to earn the respect of those very same people, and more importantly, keep it anything contrary to that. And I got to check myself."

Expand Tweet

Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins an AFC dark horse?

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

When talking about the Super Bowl contenders in the AFC, naturally, many fixate on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen and the Bills, Joe Burrow and the Bengals and even Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

But what about Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins?

After adding Jalen Ramsay to its secondary this offseason, Miami, for some, has put itself into the Super Bowl conversation. Of course, the biggest question mark is still hovering around Tua Tagovailoa and if he can stay healthy.

With his concussion issues of last season seemingly behind him, many are looking to see how Tua fares in 2023. Miami looked like a dangerous team last season until his concussion issues ruled him out for the season.

But now, if he is behind them and can play all 17 regular season games and then the playoffs, Tagovailoa could lead Miami on a deep playoff run.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #5) Which team has appeared in the most NFL conference championship games without winning a Super Bowl? (#4 Ans - Eric Dickerson) Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs 333 votes