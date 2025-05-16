Ryan Clark believes "unfireable" Mike Tomlin should leave Steelers to have his "Andy Reid-Kansas City run"

NFL analyst Ryan Clark believes Mike Tomlin should leave the Pittsburgh Steelers and go coach another team.

Tomlin has been the Steelers' head coach since 2007 and has led Pittsburgh to a .500 or above .500 record in every season. Although Tomlin is loved in Pittsburgh, Clark believes he should leave the Steelers to go coach another team as Clark thinks Tomlin's voice has become stale.

"I believe Mike Tomlin is unfireable," Clark said on First Take on May 15. "I believe if Mike Tomlin steps away from being the coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, that should be his decision. I've said time and time again, I do believe that should the decision he makes. I believe Mike Tomlin should coach somewhere else.

"I believe Mike Tomlin should coach and be a fresh voice somewhere else. As great as a coach he is, and he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer, I believe his voice has run stale there. I believe he’s allowed that team to reach the highest of heights they’re going to reach unless they can get a top-tier quarterback. He needs to go have his Andy Reid-Kansas City run."

It's an interesting take from Clark, as Reid was beloved in Philadelphia but left to go coach the Chiefs and has led them to being a perennial championship contender.

Now, Clark believes Tomlin could do something similar with another team, as the analyst believes the coach has done everything he can with the Steelers.

Steelers' Mike Tomlin wanted the team to be more physical in 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers were blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round, and Mike Tomlin wants more out of his team.

Tomlin believes the Steelers needed to get more physical, which they addressed in the offseason through the draft and free agency.

"It goes beyond the defensive front," Tomlin said, via ESPN. "We wanted to retool physicality in all areas, and included in that discussion is the use of the second-round pick to acquire DK Metcalf. Although he is a receiver, I think he fits the bill in terms of physicality and size and so that definitely was an agenda of ours this weekend."

The Steelers selected stout run defender Derrick Harmon in the first round to bolster their defensive line and add some more physicality to their lineup.

Pittsburgh will open its 2025 NFL season on the road against the New York Jets on Sept. 7.

