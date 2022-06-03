"Good for PR" - Ryan Clark claims Raiders want Colin Kaepernick for publicity

Colin Kaepernick may have worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders, but there’s still no news of a signing. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback-turned-civil rights activist has been working hard to get his NFL career back on track since being blacklisted by team owners.

Former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark has his own opinion on the workout and the subsequent lack of a contract. Clark expressed his views on First Take with host Stephen A. Smith.

"This has nothing to do with his skill, nothing to do with his viability or his or his ability to play on your team. This is simply a time when they feel it's at least okay to bring him in. It'll be good for PR to say we at least tried that things will have to change. But here's my issue. The NFL can't leave this thing looking good."

Clark also speculated on the years wasted if Kaepernick still has skills.

"Now what I want, since Colin Kaepernick decided to take this, this workout is that he gets an opportunity in training camp to get on the field and show us one or two things, show us that he still can play. Both of those things are bad for the NFL. If he shows us he still kept playing, now we could talk about all the years this man has missed due to the NFL blackballing him for peacefully protesting."

Story continues below ad

With Kaepernick still on the outside of the NFL looking in, the workout could be a way for him to get a foot in the door and prove he still has what it takes to be an NFL quarterback. Or, Clark could be right. This could be a PR stunt put on by a Raiders team that has been plagued by bad press lately.

Colin Kaepernick signing with Raiders could be key to get pro career back on track

Last season, the Raiders lost their head coach after emails came to light that contained language that was offensive to women and minorities alike. Not long after this, promising young wide receiver Henry Ruggs got behind the wheel of a car while under the influence and caused an accident that took the life of a young woman and her dog.

Story continues below ad

The Raiders PR team is undoubtedly looking for ways to avert attention from these tragic news headlines and would see a workout with Kaepernick as a worthy way to divert that attention. Hopefully, there is more to it than that, and Kaepernick will get his second chance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far