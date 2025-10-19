  • home icon
  Ryan Clark clashes with Cowboys legend Dez Bryant over Travis Hunter's playing position as Rams humble Jaguars by 35-7

Ryan Clark clashes with Cowboys legend Dez Bryant over Travis Hunter’s playing position as Rams humble Jaguars by 35-7

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 19, 2025 17:54 GMT
Ryan Clark clashes with Cowboys legend Dez Bryant over Travis Hunter's playing position (Image source - IMAGN)
Ryan Clark clashes with Cowboys legend Dez Bryant over Travis Hunter’s playing position (Image source - IMAGN)

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a frustrating 35-7 loss against the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 7 clash on Sunday. However, two-way rookie Travis Hunter had one of his best offensive performances for the Jaguars this season.

Hunter, who has had a restricted role in offense this season, was much more of a threat out on the wide against the Rams. He tallied eight receptions for 101 yards and was the brightest wide receiver for the Jaguars on the night.

However, with the rookie having just 14 snaps on defense, former NFL player turned analyst Ryan Clark questioned his role in an X post.

"Is Travis Hunter just a receiver now? What’s the deal? That’s not it man!" Clark wrote. "And he needs to be used more like a utility offensive weapon than a true wideout. Just get it in his hands. He can’t give you the entire route tree at this stage."
Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant replied to Clark's statement, writing:

"He’s a WR."

Clark disagreed with the former wide receiver's comment:

"No sir Dez!"
While Hunter had limited snaps on Sunday, the former Colorado star recorded his first career NFL touchdown.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen planned to give Travis Hunter more offensive chances

While Ryan Clark is seemingly on the fence with Travis Hunter's increased offensive involvement, Jaguars coach Liam Coen planned to get the two-way star more chances on offense.

"Scheming him open is part of it, No. 1," Coen said. "Our job as an offensive staff [is] to make sure we're putting him in the progression and putting him in the position to be No. 1 [option] a little bit more often in some ways."

Despite Hunter having one of his best nights of his budding NFL career, the Jaguars were underwhelming as a unit, slumping to their second consecutive defeat and third overall of the season.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
