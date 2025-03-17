Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. became the two most recent LSU alumni to get paid big in the NFL.

The two were teammates together in college at LSU as Chase attended the school from 2018-2020, while Stingley Jr. was with the Tigers from 2019-2021.

Chase received a four-year $161 million contract with $112 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history last night. Stingley became the league's highest-paid cornerback in the NFL when he inked a three-year $90 million deal that included $63.5 million in guaranteed money.

Following the former LSU Tigers' recent contract extensions, former NFL safety Ryan Clark, who also went to LSU for college, hyped up Chase and Stingely for their historic contracts, showing love to his LSU family.

Clark Tweeted:

"LSU boys going crazy right now!! Congrats @Real10jayy__& @stingjr. This just makes those one on ones in the Boot even more epic. Louisiananimals!!! #GeauxTigers"

Both Stingley Jr. and Chase had career seasons last year. Stingley Jr. was named to his first Pro Bowl and was selected as a First-Team All-Pro. He had 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, 18 pass deflections, and five interceptions.

Chase led the league in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and receptions, becoming a triple-crown winner.

LSU pride: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Derek Stingely Jr. have contract values of $666 million

Joe Burrow, left, Ja'Marr Chasem right, during Washington Commanders v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

LSU players are some of the highest-paid players in the NFL today. Not only did Ja'Marr Chase and Derek Stingley Jr. recently sign record-setting contract extensions.

Before the start of the 2023 season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU Tiger, Joe Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history during that time.

Before the 2024 season, the Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Justin Jefferson agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension that includes $110 million guaranteed.

In total, Burrow's, Chase's, Jefferson's, and Stingley Jr.'s total contract value equals out to $666 million.

There are a few younger former LSU players in the NFL such as Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers who are expected to break the bank in a few years and there will very likely be more LSU players that will break the bank in the near future in the NFL.

