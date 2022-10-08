Odell Beckham Jr. to join Packers? Ryan Clark warns WR against joining forces with Aaron Rodgers

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still unsigned to a team, as the NFL enters Week 5. He suffered a torn ACL in last year's Super Bowl and hasn't played since he scored the game's opening touchdown.

Some thought Beckham Jr. would possibly re-sign with the Rams, but it seems that he's being patient with the process.

NFL analyst Ryan Clark talked about a few possible teams that make sense for Beckham Jr. to play for. He thinks that that he could possibly join Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

"When you come back from an ACL injury, normally you're not all the way together until you out about a year. And so necessarily asking Odell Beckham Jr. to come back and be a No. 1 in a place like Green Bay, that would be a ton of pressure. We would view him and look at him differently.

"Teams would gameplan him differently. But what we do know, if he goes to Buffalo, they've got game plan to stop number 14 the same way many teams last year in Los Angeles, game plan to stop number 10 and that's when Odell Odell Beckham Jr. got the proper matchups."

Clark added that when OBJ went to the Rams, Matthew Stafford understood what he brought to the table and used him accordingly. Clark thinks Josh Allen in Buffalo would also know how to use the wide receiver as well.

"That's when he got one on ones. And a guy like Matthew Stafford who we know only wants to throw the ball to Cooper Kupp understood what Odell Beckham Jr. could do. The thing we learned about Josh Allen in divisional playoff round last year, he gave Davis way for 200.

"He'll throw it to the dude that's open. He's gonna throw it to the dude with the best matchup. This is a team that's going to be winning. This is a team that's going to be in the hunt to win the Super Bowl and they have other weapons offensively and a top tier quarterback, that's the place to be."

Did Odell Beckham hint at the teams he'd possibly sign with earlier this week?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

On October 6, analyst Marcus Spears and Odell Beckham Jr. exchanged tweets about free agency. Beckham Jr. told Spears to name the five teams he thinks he would sign with, to which Spears replied saying,

"KC, GB, Rams, Buff, BMORE."

Beckham Jr. responded by saying,

"We see eye to eye."

Odell Beckham Jr @obj @mspears96 🤲🏾 we see eye to eye 🤲🏾we see eye to eye @mspears96 😇🤲🏾😁 we see eye to eye

OBJ has hinted at possibly returning to the Rams, who he most recently played with, and the Bills after their opening night dominant victory over the Rams.

Kansas City and Green Bay have two quarterbacks with the best arms in the NFL in Pat Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. OBJ also seems to like the idea of potentially playing with Lamar Jackson.

