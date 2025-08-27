Ryan Clark makes feelings known on Jordan Clark's roster cut as Jets release rookie safety in final roster moves 

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark shared his reaction to his son Jordan Clark’s cut from the New York Jets’ roster. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Jets are waiving the younger Clark in a bid to meet the 53-man roster deadline.

He wrote in a post on X/Twitter:

“Jets are waiving DB Jordan Clark, son of ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. Clark is expected to be on the Jets’ practice squad if he goes unclaimed.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jets are waiving DB Jordan Clark, son of ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. Clark is expected to be on the Jets’ practice squad if he goes unclaimed.

The elder Clark reacted to the news by quoting Schefter’s post on X, saying:

“What a blessing. Not the first Clark from our household to be in practice squad in NY. The start of the journey, not the end. Congrats @Jclark21_”

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 What a blessing. Not the first Clark from our household to be in practice squad in NY. The start of the journey not the end. Congrats @Jclark21_

Ryan Clark was similarly released by the New York Giants in 2002. He had gone undrafted in the 2002 NFL draft and was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent on a three-year contract.

However, he was released by the franchise in October and later signed to the team’s practice squad. A similar fate has been projected for his son, Jordan. Ryan Clark would go on to become a starter for the Washington Redskings and Steelers, winning the Super Bowl with the latter in 2010.

What's next for Jordan Clark?

Jordan Clark is expected to move to the Jets’ practice squad after Tuesday’s waiver by the franchise. However, the practice squad may end up becoming his springboard to a more elevated role in the team’s roster.

The Jets signed him in April as an undrafted free agent. The former Notre Dame standout was reportedly given a three-year deal worth $2.98 million with $170,000 guaranteed, per Spotrac. The Jets’ new head coach, Aaron Glenn, had seen Jordan Clark’s versatility as an advantage, with the player able to compete in cornerback.

Clark began his college career at Arizona State, where he played five seasons before transferring to Notre Dame for his sixth college season. He became an important part of the Fighting Irish team that went all the way to the national championship game, losing to Ohio State.

He had 16 appearances for the Fighting Irish, recording one interception, five passes defended, 37 tackles, 29 solo and eight assisted.

The Jets kick off their season on Sept. 7 when they host the Steelers at MetLife Stadium.

