Mac McClung became the first player in NBA history to win three straight dunk contests. He had a sensational performance in this year's dunk contest and scored the maximum points (50) on all four of his attempts.

San Antonio Spurs' star rookie Stephon Castle went toe to toe with McClung, but the latter once again proved why he is arguably the best-ever dunker in this contest.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark praised McClung for how he performed today.

"Man, Mac McClung has cemented himself as one of the best Dunk contest dunkers of all time!!" Clark said. "Man, Mac is out of his mind!! This dude be in the lab all year on these!! And he doesn’t miss."

Shannon Sharpe also praised Mac McClung

Mac McClung at 2025 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest - Source: Getty

Clark was not the only former NFL player who was impressed with McClung's performance. Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe also showed love for the 26-year-old.

"Matt “The White Kangaroo” McClung is a Mt Rushmore Dunker," Sharpe said. "I challenge you 2 name 4 dunkers that keep him off that mountain."

McClung has played just five games in his NBA career but has won three dunk contests. Many people believe that McClung is the only reason the dunk contest has been somewhat entertaining over the past three years.

His performance tonight also caught the eye of Ja Morant. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar is one of the best dunkers in the game but has not yet participated in the dunk contest.

The fans will hope that Morant will show up for the event next year. The Grizzlies star also tagged Zach Lavine and Aaron Gordon in one of his posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), as those two put arguably the best dunk contest performance ever in 2016.

The interest in the dunk contest has decreased over the years. However, that could change if Morant, Lavine, and Gordon compete next year. The 2026 NBA All-Star weekend will be in Los Angeles, and the league will hope to showcase the best product.

