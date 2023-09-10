Joe Burrow became the highest paid quarterback in NFL history this week. In his Cincinnati Bengals showdown against the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday, he faced off against one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

The lack of offensive production between Burrow and Cleveland's Deshaun Watson left a lot to be desired by NFL fans.

There was also former NFL player Ryan Clark, who was not impressed. Clark, who now works as an analyst for ESPN, took to social media to talk about the lackluster performance.

"It’s $449 Million dollars of struggling QB play in bad weather Ohio right now!"

It's worth noting that Ryan Clark played for the fellow AFC rival, Pittsburgh Steelers. The former NFL safety stated that there was nearly $450 million in NFL contracts between both quarterbacks. Yet, both were struggling to find any rhythm.

How much will Joe Burrow's contract pay him each season?

All offseason it was expected that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow would sign a contract extension. Since being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 with the first overall pick, he has turned the team around. He has led the Cincinnati Bengals to consecutive AFC championship games and a Super Bowl LVI appearance.

He recently signed an extension on his contract, worth a whopping $55 million per season. His current deal will run till 2029. With his future now sorted, the Bengals will possibly turn their attention to Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase is eligible for a contract extension come the beginning of next season. This would allow the team to possibly contain their young quarterback/wide receiver duo for the foreseeable future.

Burrow set the franchise record for passing yards in one season (4,611 yards in 2021).