“That is the pro and con of being Deion Sanders' son”: Ryan Clark points out Shedeur Sanders' "unique situation" as Dillon Gabriel bags Browns QB1 job

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 02, 2025 16:38 GMT
“That is the pro and con of being Deion Sanders' son”: Ryan Clark points out Shedeur Sanders' "unique situation" as Dillon Gabriel bags Browns QB1 job - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders suffered the setback of a lifetime in April when he slid from a top quarterback spot to a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Six months later, he is trying to dig himself out of the hole. Fans, who have come to terms with the unpredictable year for Sanders, have given reporters reason to focus on the third-string quarterback.

One NFL analyst has called the level of attention "unfair" for the Cleveland Browns' third-string quarterback. Speaking on "First Take" in a clip captured and uploaded on X by Awful Announcing on Oct. 2, analyst Ryan Clark largely sided with Sanders.

"It's unfair to a 23-year-old who... is in the most unique situation we've ever seen a young quarterback be in," Clark said. "There are no third quarterbacks being asked 'Why aren't you number two? Why aren't you starting? What do you need to show to the world, to the organization, in order to be that guy?'"
"There is no blueprint to what Shedeur Sanders is dealing with. That is the pros and the cons of being Deion Sanders' son," he added. "That's part of it. ... There's also a part of Sanders that all of this. The scrutiny, the way he's criticized, the wording that's used is unfair to him, but it's where he is. He has to be aware of that."
Joe Flacco was benched heading into Week 5, seeding the job to Dillon Gabriel. Logic would dictate that Sanders would then jump to the second-string spot. Instead, he finds himself stuck in the same place despite the depth chart shuffle.

Shedeur Sanders takes unconventional approach to unwelcome questions

It appears Shedeur Sanders has had enough of the media attention, as the quarterback took an almost Marshawn Lynch-like approach to media availability on Oct. 1. Posting on X on that day, ESPN Browns reporter Justin Cooper caught Sanders pretending to speak, except that he was not.

Asked questions by reporters about various topics in the locker room, Sanders didn't utter a sound, smiling as he "responded."

The mime act has caught the attention of the NFL zeitgeist, hijacking the conversation from Dillon Gabriel's debut.

The Browns face the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 5, setting a special stage for the new rookie quarterback who might be the first rookie quarterback to start their career outside of the United States. While Gabriel gets ready to change the conversation with his arm, all eyes remain glued on Shedeur Sanders for the moment.

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

