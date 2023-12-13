The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off two big losses against the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Their defense has been heavily criticized, as they have given up 75 points in their last two games.

While their offense has managed to bail out the defense on many occasions this season, the story wasn't the same against the 49ers and the Cowboys. Ryan Clark recently called the Eagles' defense 'soft' and pointed out how giving up 300 yards after catches is totally unacceptable.

Here's what Clark said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This defense is constantly on their heels and I'm gonna say something you don't normally say about football players, this defense is soft."

"They've given up over 300 yards after the catch and you know this as well as anyone, tackling is about will and want and you have to want to get guys on the ground much like the Dallas Cowboys defense did to the Philadelphia Eagles."

The Philadelphia Eagles' defense is giving up an average of 24.7 points and 353.9 total yards per game. This is a concerning stat, and given their Super Bowl aspirations, the team needs to fix things up quickly.

After their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles are 10-3 on the season and have the same record as the Cowboys and the 49ers. They do have a much easier schedule up ahead and might need to win all their remaining games to win the division and have a shot at being the first seed in the NFC.

Expand Tweet

Eagles' defense needs to bounce back against the Seahawks in Week 15

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. This game will provide a great test for their secondary, which has been exploited multiple times this season.

Darius Slay, Kevin Byard, and James Bradberry need to bring their A-game against D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as they are capable of having a monster game against them.

It is not only the defense but also the Jalen Hurts-led offense that needs to get back on track. They have scored just 32 points in their last two games, which is not ideal for a team like them.