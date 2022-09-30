“That’s one of the toughest things I’ve ever seen” – Ryan Fitzpatrick gets emotional at half-time after Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion

On Thursday night, during a Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a gruesome injury.

With just under six minutes left in the first half, on second-and-seven, Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground after getting hit by defensive lineman Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa was unable to get up and had his fingers stretched in an awkward position.

Tagovailoa was sent to the hospital and was ruled out for the game. During the halftime show, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick gave his thoughts on the sensitive injury.

“We’ve all played a lot of football, [but] that’s one of the toughest scenes I’ve ever seen. You know for him as a brother, getting to spend a few hours with him last night, as happy as I’ve ever seen him, to see him do that, getting knocked out, go limp, whatever it was, and you could just feel it, not just with fans, but both teams, that was a scary scene, and you know as a player you’ve to to move on, you’ve got to play the game. As an announcer, analyst, I’m having a rough time right now.”

Last week, at the end of the second quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa was hit and hurt and stumbled while getting back up. He was sent to the locker room for tests, and the team cleared him to play for the rest of the game.

Many thought that, given the context and seriousness of his injury last week, he should have sat out the rest of the game. Nevertheless, the Dolphins cleared him, and he returned to lead them to a victory over the Bills.

With the shortened week, it was surprising to see Tagovailoa start on Thursday night after suffering the injury against the Bills.

Tua Tagovailoa's current status

Shortly after suffering the hit on Thursday night, Tagovailoa was ruled out for the rest of the game with neck and head injuries. He was sent to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was later released from the hospital.

The Dolphins gave an update on Thursday night that Tagoviloa was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. He traveled back with the team to Miami and is now under the league's concussion protocol.

While he hasn't been ruled out next week, one can expect the Dolphins will be patient with him and rest him.

