“I ended up in a prison cell” - Ryan Leaf retells story 25 years after disastrous drafting by Chargers

Ryan Leaf lives in 2023 as one of the highest-profile busts in NFL history.

Unlike other busts that came before him and since, he has loomed large in the minds of NFL fans and pundits in a big way. The former quarterback opened up about the traumatic experience over the last quarter century on "Good Morning Football":

"For 25 years, for the longest time, I just got beat over the head with it because I didn't meet the expectations. The San Diego Chargers gave me my dream and I didn't live up to it.

"It's frustrating. It's difficult to be considered something that you've worked so hard for where no one expected you to ever get..."

Leaf went on to explain that he now views the story in a positive light after clawing through the darkness:

"It's been a tough 25 years and for the longest time I buried myself with it, so much so that I ended up in a prison cell because I had to numb my feelings and everything.

"So now I like who I see in the mirror. I'm okay with what I did. I understand that it didn't work out, but I'm proud of those things."

Ryan Leaf's NFL career

Ryan Leaf's team takes on rivals in Chiefs V Chargers

Ryan Leaf was drafted second overall in the 1998 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Initially hyped up to be the savior of the franchise, he played just two partial seasons for the team.

In 21 games of action over the course of those two seasons, Leaf went 4-14, missing the entirety of the 1999 campaign. After a 1-8 run with the team in 2000, he received one last opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys.

Leaf didn't last the season, going 0-3. In total, he went 4-17 from 1998 until the end of the 2001 season, throwing for 14 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

His rookie year was his worst as he threw for two touchdowns and 15 interceptions. However, there wasn't a single season where the NFL saw a real spark from Leaf.

