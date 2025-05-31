Ryan Neuzil's fiancée Allie "drools uncontrollably" over Falcons re-signing center on $9,500,000 contract

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons decided to re-sign center Ryan Neuzil on a two-year deal. According to the Falcons' official website, Neuzil's contract was worth $9.5 million and came with a $6.5 million guaranteed salary and $4,750,000 as the average annual salary.

Neuzil's re-signing didn't just cheer the Falcons fans but also his fiancée, Allie Tillman. On Friday, Tillman took to her Instagram story to share her honest reaction to the center's re-signing. Tillman shared the Falcons' IG post featuring the big news, attached with her two-word message, which read:

"*drools uncontrollably*"

Ryan Neuzil's fiancée Allie "drools uncontrollably" over Falcons' re-signing (Image Credit: Allie/IG)

Before reacting to Ryan Neuzil's re-signing, Allie Tillman gave fans a hint at her wedding timeline. Tillman shared one of her IG posts featuring her appreciation note for the Falcons center.

"That's my husband!!!!! (as of 5 weeks from now)"

According to Tillman, the couple would most likely be getting married in July. It was March this year when Neuzil proposed to Tillman in a romantic seaside venue at Grand Wailea Maui resort in Hawaii. The couple later shared a joint Instagram post to announce their engagement to the fans.

"Neuz flash: we’re getting married!!!" Tillman captioned the IG post.

Allie Tillman penned down an appreciation post for fiancé Ryan Neuzil

Following Ryan Neuzil's re-signing with the Falcons, his fiancée penned down an appreciation post for the center. Tillman's IG post featured a picture with Neuzil from his contract signing day, which was attached to an emotional caption. Expressing her admiration for the Falcons center, Tillman wrote:

"Bragging on my soon to be husband rn!! You are so deserving and I am so happy to see all of your hard work paying off. I love you and I am incredibly proud of you always."

Before celebrating Ryan Neuzil's latest contract signing, Allie Tillman had a great time watching an Atlanta Braves game at Truist Park last week. Tillman later shared her core memories from her baseball date via an Instagram post. Talking about her experience cheering for the Braves alongside her fiancé, Tillman said:

"Had a great time at the Biraceoros game!"

Ryan Neuzil joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 as an undrafted free agent, on a three-year rookie contract worth $2.43 million. In 2022, the center signed a two-year contract worth $1.57 million, which expired in 2024.

The Falcons decided to roll the dice on Neuzil with a $985,000 contract, which kept him for the 2024 NFL season.

