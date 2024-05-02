Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invite Kelce brothers and Taylor Swift to Wrexham game 

The Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, have become household names both on and off the field. In addition to being two of the most talented and accomplished players in the history of gridiron football, they are now also media stars in their own right, thanks to their ubiquitous podcast "New Heights".

Their next goal? Immersing themselves in the world of soccer, aka "the other football". Speaking on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invited the NFL brother duo and Travis Kelce's multi-platinum pop megastar girlfriend Taylor Swift to watch an AFC Wrexham game. Notably, Reynolds and McElhenney each have an ownership stake in the Welsh club.

"That would be a coup... That's a hard-to-work plan," Reynolds said.

Jason Kelce would soon respond to them on X, saying:

This is not the first time both pairs have crossed paths.

It began when Jason described the Welsh – while discussing former rugby winger Louis Rees-Zammit who just signed a contract with Travis' Kansas City Chiefs – on "New Heights":

"When I think of Welsh, I think British people call it 'posh' - I think of these rich, upper class, just beautiful white people."

The remark soon went viral, causing him to backtrack on his X account:

"I’ve come to understand, I was very incorrect on this. I'm not sure why I had these preconceptions in my mind, but I have found that the Welsh seem exactly like my kind of people. Happy to be incredibly wrong."

McElhenney then responded:

"I should show you around someday. I might know a few people. See for yourself."

Could Kelce brothers join other NFL personalities in owning soccer clubs?

There is a recent trend of NFL stars, both active and retired, acquiring ownership stakes in soccer clubs, both in America and abroad. Should Jason and Travis Kelce decide to join the trend after watching Wrexham play, then they will not be alone.

Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes has ownership stakes in MLS's Sporting Kansas City and the NWSL's Kansas City Current, alongside his wife Brittany.

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have a stake in the Seattle Sounders, while current Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has a stake in Nashville SC, which shares the same city as his former Tennessee Titans.

Internationally, former Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and his formerly soccer-playing wife Kealia have a stake in Burnley, while legendary quarterback Tom Brady owns a small portion of Birmingham City.