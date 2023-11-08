It was inevitable, and after six games with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, the decision was made to see what the Tennessee Titans had in Will Levis.

In two games, it appears that the Titans have seen all they need to and are going forward with Levis. In truth, this was always going to be the case if the Titans' season started off poorly, as they needed to see what they had in Levis.

Tannehill managed a 2-4 record while only throwing two touchdowns and six interceptions and averaging just 188 passing yards per game. A decision had to be made, and it was.

Tannehill reveals emotions on being benched for Will Levis

Tannehill, a veteran of the league and the Titans' starter since 2019, has mostly done well for the organization. Recently, Tannehill spoke about the idea of being benched.

"It is hard," Tannehill said. "I have never been in this situation before. So, it hits hard, and it's never a situation that anyone wants to be in. But it's the situation that I'm in, and I have to walk through it." [via the Titans official website].

"(Will) has done some good things obviously. He came in and played well … and I'm going to be here to answer any questions he might have and help him out along the way," he added.

Titans made the right call going with Will Levis?

The Titans made the right call to replace Tannehill with Levis. With Tannehill a veteran and struggling, there was no sense in letting him play out the season after the Titans started poorly under him.

Levis now has a good chance at starting over Malik Willis, who has underperformed so far but is still young, so Tannehill can mentor him.

The Titans have looked like a different team with Levis starting and that is likely due to teams not having that much film on him in the NFL yet, but they will and then we'll see exactly what he can do.

For now, it is the Will Levis show, and in his two games, he has shown enough to potentially suggest that he is the franchise quarterback going forward, which likely means the end of Tannehill's time in Tennessee.