Ryan Tannehill Trade Rumors: Mike Vrabel drops update on $118,000,000 QB’s future ahead of trade deadline

Will the Tennessee Titans trade quarterback Ryan Tannehill? That is the question that has been posed, especially after rookie Will Levis impressed on Sunday. Tannehill has been dealing with an ankle injury, which gave Levis the opportunity to start.

Despite his injury, there is still a chance the team could move on from him. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked by reporters whether Tannehill could get traded. Vrabel stated that he wasn't aware of any trade calls for the quarterback.

"Mike Vrabel says they haven’t fielded any calls on Ryan Tannehill yet but they will be listening diligently."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Mike Vrabel also said that the Titans would be open to listening to calls for the quarterback. Tannehill is in the midst of a four-year contract worth $118 million.

The Titans still owe him $27 million for each of the next two years. Getting that type of salary off the books would allow the team to make moves for other parts of the roster.

3 NFL teams that could trade for QB Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans were impressed by quarterback Will Levis in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons. The team also has second-year quarterback Malik Willis as an option at quarterback. There are some teams that have questions remaining at the quarterback position.

#1 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings received devastating news on Sunday when quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles. The Vikings have gotten back on track as of late and the loss of their starting quarterback isn't ideal.

As of now, Jaren Hall is the only quarterback on the active roster. On the other hand, Nick Mullins is currently on the injured list. Adding a veteran like Ryan Tannehill could be a good option for Minnesota.

Expand Tweet

#2 - Atlanta Falcons

In 2022, the Atlanta Falcons traded quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. This was after the team drafted former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Last season, Marcus Mariota was benched in favor of Ridder down the stretch. On Sunday, the team benched Ridder in favor of backup Taylor Heinicke. The Falcons are a team that could consider adding a veteran quarterback.

Expand Tweet

#3 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have just two wins on the season and find themselves at the bottom of the AFC East. Bill Belichick isn't one to sit back and lose. And rumors have circulated that the team's patience for quarterback Mac Jones is becoming thinner by the week.

The Patriots could make a move to get a veteran like Ryan Tannehill under center and try to turn things around.