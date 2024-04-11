NFL fans split over Nick Chubb’s reworked contract

NFL fans are torn on Nick Chubb's new reworked contract with the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday that Chubb reworked his deal with the Browns. The deal sees Chubb lower his base salary in 2024, with a chance to make it back in incentives.

Chubb is coming off a season-ending knee injury and is working his way back to full health. With the running back looking to get back to form in 2024, the Browns opted to rework his deal, but it has fans torn on whether it was a good move.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"W move by both parties. Class team move by Chubb hopefully be sticks around as a Brown a few more years," one fan wrote.

"The overpay," another fan added.

Some fans believe that Chubb's injury will be too much for him to overcome, which led to the pay cut.

"Chubb is washed taking a massive pay cut with a chance to "earn it back" if he can perform is sad. He has no leverage to request a trade and no contract for next year. Sad to see the Browns do him dirty like this," a fan wrote.

"The Browns are getting some much needed salary relief. Good for them. Browns nation… do you think they will bring Chubb back for 2025? Scheduled to be a FA after this season," one fan wrote.

"Just all around a poorly run organization," a fan said.

Although some fans thought Chubb's injury played a role in the pay cut, others think it is the Browns running a poor organization.

"They were a lot of dummies who thought Chubb was gonna get cut and become a cap causality lmao," a fan wrote.

"Thank you Nick! We appreciate you being team friendly all these years! Go Browns," a fan added.

With the Browns and Chubb reworking his contract, he will remain under contract for the 2024 season and be part of Cleveland's backfield.

With a reworked contract, could Nick Chubb be a free agent in 2025?

Is Nick Chubb a free agent after this year?

Nick Chubb is set to be a pending free agent after the 2024 NFL season.

Chubb was set to have a base salary of $11.775 million and a hefty $15.8 million salary cap charge for the upcoming season, but by re-working it, he secures his roster spot for this season, while giving the Browns some cap space.

But, by adding incentives, if Chubb can return to full health and perform well, he can make most of the money back.

Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury in Week 2 of last season, as he suffered a torn MCL and damaged ACL. Since the injury, the running back underwent two separate procedures on his knee and it's unclear what his timeframe to return is.