Saints billionaire owner Gayle Benson calls new head coach 'Ellen Moore' in name slip

Gayle Benson is ushering in a new chapter of New Orleans professional football, as the Saints officially welcomed new head coach Kellen Moore in a press conference on Tuesday. Except, she apparently forgot his name.

On Thursday, fantasy football/comedy website The Coachspeak Index managed to get a clip of the billionaire owner inadvertently calling the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator "Ellen Moore" when introducing him.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She eventually addressed the hiring, saying:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"At the start of the interview process, it was important to find a head coach who was the right fit for the New Orleans Saints organization. Through the search process, it became clear that Kellen is the right person to help us re-establish a winning program and culture that our fans are accustomed to and have come to expect."

Inside Gayle Benson's Super Bowl LIX week

Super Bowl LIX was held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and it was Gayle Benson's first since the death of her husband Tom. She was very busy throughout the week, averaging six to seven event appearances daily - so busy that she kept a meticulously organized rack at her Uptown home with outfits sorted by day, time, and event.

Jay Cicero, founder and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, said:

“She was there every step of the way. She deserves so much credit. She was a total trooper.”

The climax of the week was a party that she organized at City Park on the eve of the game. Costing $10 million, it was attended by 27 of 32 NFL team owners and various ex-Saints players, among others.

The day after watching the game beside Donald Trump, who was the first US President to do so while in office, Gayle Benson called her week an "incredible", "spectacular", and "a pleasure" in her end-of-season speech.

“We greatly appreciate the trust the NFL, the commissioner and teams have placed in our city," she said. "I do not think the game or week could have gone any better, and it would not have been possible without the coordination, cooperation, and communication between the thousands of people and organizations who came together to make Super Bowl (LIX) possible.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell even made it a point to promise New Orleans another Super Bowl in the coming years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.