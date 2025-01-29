"Saints are cooked" - NFL fans brutally roast New Orleans after Mike McCarthy pulls out of coaching in next season

The New Orleans Saints are the last team still looking for a coach, but one name is not going to be on their sidelines in 2025.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday night that former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will not be coaching in the 2025 season. He will keep his focus on the 2026 coaching cycle.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took to social media and took some shots at the New Orleans Saints for not being able to land Mike McCarthy.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Oh sh*t saints are really screwed lmao," One person posted.

Expand Tweet

"Saints just a dumpster fire," another X user responded.

Other people took this as a chance to take a shot at Mike McCarthy not coaching for the 2025 season.

"Oh no, I feel bad for his basement," one commenter jokingly wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Would anybody actually hire him again," Someone else posted on social media.

Mike McCarthy was not able to try for many jobs as he only interviewed for the Chicago Bears opening before Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was hired. The New Orleans Saints requested an interview as well but he withdrew his name before interviewing with the team.

McCarthy had a year break between coaching the Packers in 2018 and being hired by the Cowboys in 2020. It will be interesting to see if he decides to be part of the media for the 2025 NFL season to keep his name out there.

Who will be the next New Orleans Saints coach?

The New Orleans Saints are going to continue their search for a coach and there are some intriguing candidates still available.

We have seen some major names leave the coaching search like McCarthy and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, both of whom decided to withdraw their names.

The leading candidate seems to be Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as he is one of the more exciting candidates still available.

Another name that has not been discussed much is former Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce. He was fired after the 2024 regular season and is without a job for this upcoming season.

With the Saints' job not viewed as glamorous due to the cap situation and the lackluster veteran roster, this could be a chance for Pierce to grow as a coach and improve with the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.