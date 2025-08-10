"Saints are cooked" - NFL fans react to Spencer Rattler's outfit for preseason game vs. Chargers

Spencer Rattler’s first start of the preseason came with an unexpected subplot: his wardrobe.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback arrived at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in a black tracksuit stamped with the team logo and paired with white sneakers.

The NFL’s X account posted the video, and the comment section lit up.

"Saints are cooked this season," one fan wrote.

White Sand Financials @DcBluegrass Saints are cooked this season

"Why y'all don't have this nigga in a dickie fit, y'all remember when teddy had one on lol he was smokin sh** too," another fan wrote.

However, several fans backed Rattler.

"Spencer in the building!!!" a fan commented.

"I think he'll have a good year," another fan wrote.

Spencer Rattler has been the most consistent passer throughout training camp

NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The style debate came as Spencer Rattler took the field as New Orleans’ first-team quarterback for the exhibition opener against the LA Chargers on Sunday.

Saints coach Kellen Moore tapped him for the role after a strong showing in Friday’s 66-play scrimmage at training camp in Irvine, California. Rattler completed 12 of 16 passes for two touchdowns.

Moore emphasized that the nod was earned through performance, not seniority, in a competition that also includes Tyler Shough and Jake Haener.

All three were told the rotation plan before Friday’s practice, with Shough scheduled to relieve Rattler and Haener to follow.

Since Derek Carr’s retirement this spring, the search for his successor has been the dominant storyline of camp. Rattler, who started six games last season as a rookie, has the most NFL experience of the trio.

Moore opted to rest several veteran starters, including running back Alvin Kamara, creating more snaps for Kendre Miller, Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

New Orleans defensive coordinator Brandon Staley introduced his 3-4 scheme in a game setting, and coaches will look for a consistent pass rush and takeaways. These are difficult to evaluate in practice during camp.

Special teams battles also remain unsettled, particularly at punter, where rookies James Burnip and Kai Kroeger are vying for the job.

