Saints DE Cam Jordan refuses to label Travis Hunter as "generational" while questioning Jaguars rookie's long-term two-way role

New Orleans Saints veteran Cam Jordan isn’t ready to crown Travis Hunter as the NFL’s next two-way superstar just yet.

Ad

Appearing on ESPN’s "NFL Live" on Sunday, the defensive end acknowledged the rare talent of Jacksonville’s rookie cornerback and wide receiver. But he offered a tempered outlook on the long-term sustainability of playing both ways in the pros

"I mean, why not? He did it in college, and he showed excellence. He was at the top of the best positions, at both DB and receiver. You could say the top," Jordan said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just need to know what position he's starting at. Like, if you say DB, then you have to limit your reps at wide receiver. And if you say wide receiver, then you have to limit your reps at DB. Do I think that he has 120 snaps in him? Yes. For a season? Probably. For 10 years? Absolutely not.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He's got like four months of rookie stuff that they have to get into. And then they have a long season ahead of them. And you're telling me he's playing not only on offense, but on defense, too? That's going to be special. I don't know if I'm ever going to label it generational, but I'm going to label it special," Jordan said.

Ad

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Hunter, the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft, intrigued scouts during his time at Colorado with elite play at both receiver and defensive back. He logged over 1,400 combined snaps in his final college season. That workload helped him win the Heisman Trophy and emerge as one of the most talked-about prospects in years.

Ad

Travis Hunter faces a complex learning curve with dual responsibilities

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone recently said the coaching staff has been focused on bringing Travis Hunter along gradually, prioritizing receiver reps during early offseason sessions while easing him into the defensive playbook.

Ad

"Our understanding that Travis is most naturally comfortable, most naturally in-tune on the defensive side of the ball," Gladstone said during a Sirius XM NFL radio appearance.

"We wanted to load him offensively throughout this window to ensure that by the time we got to training camp, we had a runway built up on that side because there is so much more nuance."

Ad

Even so, the learning curve remains steep.

Former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, now a Jaguars teammate of Travis Hunter, pointed out how challenging it is to master one NFL playbook, let alone two, as he said to talkSPORT.

Jacksonville’s offensive system reportedly features over 500 plays, as said by Zammit, with about 150 in rotation on any given game day. That level of mental preparation, combined with physical strain, is exactly why most two-way experiments at the pro level haven’t lasted beyond a few games.

Still, Travis Hunter hasn’t backed down. He’s repeatedly said he would rather walk away from football than be forced into a single position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.